Archbishop Gomez to celebrate candlelight prayer vigil in solidarity with AAPI community at Incarnation Parish in Glendale

Archbishop José H. Gomez will celebrate an outdoor Prayer Vigil for Racial Acceptance on Holy Wednesday, March 31 at 7 p.m. at Incarnation Parish in Glendale (1001 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale 91202) in solidarity with the Asian and Pacific Islander Americans, in light of the rising violence against that community.

During the vigil, the faithful will light up candles as an expression of love and hope in God. Auxiliary Bishop Alejandro “Alex” Aclan for the San Fernando Pastoral Region will be the homilist. Also present will be Auxiliary Bishop Marc Trudeau for the San Pedro Pastoral Region and Fr. Rodel Balagtas, Incarnation’s pastor.

“‘That they may all be one…’ (John 17:20) With this passage in mind, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles supports the efforts of its local parishes and communities to address racism and inequality directed at Asian and Pacific Islander communities and individuals,” said Bishop Aclan. “We stand in solidarity with the victims of racial violence across the United States as we uphold our commitment to the core values of Catholicism. As we mobilize the faithful to take action against racism, we take Christian love, and not political interests, as our guide.”

Nicholas Lau, a member of the Archdiocese’s Ethnic Ministry, whose parents are originally from Hong Kong, and religious Sister Teresa Liu, originally from Taiwan, will share their testimony of ministering in parishes with diverse cultures and traditions, and finding similarities and beauty in diversity. Dressed in Chinese attire, Maggie Lau, who presides the Ethnic Ministry, will lead the congregation in prayer by the end of the vigil, while each person holds a lit candle in a demonstration of love and acceptance of our brothers and sisters from all races and backgrounds in the U.S. and abroad.

Seating will will be available, social distancing and masks are required. This will also be a drive-in event, listen on your radio at 89.1 FM. For those unable to attend in person this event will be live-streamed on the internet on Facebook, YouTube or the Incarnation website.