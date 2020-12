The 18th Archdiocesan Simbang Gabi kicks off this week!

Join and celebrate the start of Simbang Gabi 2020 at the Archdiocese of Los Angeles via livestream thru Facebook at Cathedral of our Lady of the Angels and YouTube: olacathedral on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

Most Reverend Jose H. Gomez, Archbishop of Los Angeles, will be the principal celebrant. This year’s celebration theme is “Pinagpala Upang Maging Mga Taga-paghatid ng Pag-asa.”