Arts and Glamour Night a triumph for visual arts

“I AM so impressed,” gushed Emerald Honoree Faith Bautista. “Filipino Americans should know of these globally awarded artists!”

Thus, is the achievement of Emerald Lantern Group’s President Rosemarie De Vera, who embarked on this project to do such recognition for world-class fine artists, known in their field.

Last Saturday, November 16, the elegant ballroom of the Long Beach Marriott was lined on one side with framed works of art by 14 exhibitors.

Some were giclee prints, such as Eliseo Art Silva’s “Visayan Viajeros” which literally flew off the easel, purchased by a patron. A part of the proceeds was donated to Gabay, a parents’ group of children with autism and cerebral palsy in the Philippines.

Other works were framed architectural drawings rendered by hand, and animation development sketches done by Orlan Gumatay, current Assistant Director for the long-running primetime “Family Guy.” Gumatay had also worked on “Looney Tunes” and “The Simpsons.”

Exhibitors received congratulatory certificates from Senator Shannon Grove and Assembly Member Mike Gipson. Exhibitors were Art Director Ron Tuanquin, Alberto Dulay, Roland Escalona, Rodolfo Mora, Nepoleon Merana, Orlan Gumatay, Butch Lara, Ganie Dino and Micah Javier.

After opening the program with the National Anthems sung by Annie Nepomuceno, the statuesque former beauty queen, De Vera stood regally in front of the crowd comprised of the Awardees and Exhibitors, and the co-presenting group, Pangasinan Brotherhood USA, as she and her husband Giovanni presented three Excellence in Visual Arts Emerald Awards to Archie Gadon (world-class architect), Wilson Deomampo (multi-awarded architect and art exhibitor) and Eliseo Art Silva (famed Filipino American muralist).

Cheers welcomed Trailblazer awardee Emmanuel ‘E-Man’ Coquia, who was excited about his first Filipino American community recognition, having been in the music and broadcasting industry for a while. Coquia is Director of Programming of several mainstream radio stations and a celebrity DJ who has worked with Mariah Carey and Trey Songz.

Faith Bautista rounded out the awardee circle, honored as Community Hero for her tireless work in retrieving $331 million dollars back into the California state housing fund, amongst her other non-profit efforts.

Special Recognition was given to Henry Sadang, for his charitable work for “Gabay”, who brought in emcee Robbyn Kirmsse, grammy-winning singer and voice talent. She charmed the crowd with her pronunciation of Filipino names, and her exuberant vocals.

The program was closed with Gabay’s theme song “Lean on Me” performed by Rosemarie De Vera (she did release several records in the Philippines) and special guest Mat Ranillo III.

Emerald Lantern Group acknowledged Pangasinan Brotherhood, Roger and Cora Oriel of Asian Journal, Eddie, Rhene and Jackie Ferrer of EC Ferrer Customs Broker and America Pacific Container Line, Mechanics Bank, Arsy Grindulo, CEO of Wealth Financial Life, Island Pacific Supermarket, CEO Nino Jefferson Lim, Henssa International, Ami Almerol of LA Autobody, Ellen Samson and Varsobia Enterprise. The event was managed and directed by Annie Nepomuceno for Music Arts Events Inc.