Asian Community Development Council and UNLV ROAR host GraduAsian fall 2019 ceremony

LAS VEGAS — The Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) and UNLV Raising Our Asian Rights (ROAR) hosted the GraduAsian Fall 2019 ceremony at the Foundations Building at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), honoring graduating Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) students from UNLV, College of Southern Nevada, and Nevada State College. It’s the 12th year that UNLV ROAR has hosted this event to recognize the scholarly achievements of AAPI students.

During the event, there was a career and resource fair where students received information on available opportunities from companies and organizations, such as Caesars Entertainment, Clark County Fire Department, Panda Express, and ACDC. Congressman Steven Horsford and Congresswoman Susie Lee attended the ceremony to speak and formally congratulate the students.

Each student received a medal and congressional recognition of certificates from Congressman Steven Horsford, Congresswoman Susie Lee, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, Senator Jacky Rosen, and Congresswoman Dina Titus.

Angela Castro, the Chief Strategy, Policy & Marketing Officer for the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, was the keynote speaker of the ceremony, who provided some words of wisdom to the students.

“Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’e going to get,” Castro quoted from the movie “Forest Gump.” “But if you’re humble and hungry, honest, have gratitude, and have a network of mentors and advocates, you will be in control of your own story, and you will be able to define your own journey,” Castro said.

ACDC wishes the students the best of luck in their journey after college!