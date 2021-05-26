Bask in the summer sun and enjoy the vibrance of Filipino talent in #FiestaFilipinas’ Flores De Mayo

This episode of Fiesta Filipinas will showcase the annual Flores de Mayo festival held all over the Philippines every month of May. The episode also includes a virtual tour of the country’s capital, Manila, a place where old meets new, and where continuous reinvention and restoration brings out the beauty and history of the Philippines’ premier city.

Enjoy this Fiesta Filipinas event by tuning in on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. (PDT) on the Department of Foreign Affairs’ (DFA) official Facebook page and YouTube channel as well as on the Consulate General’s official Facebook page.

The Fiesta Filipinas project is a six-part, multi-format online event series organized by the DFA in cooperation with the Philippine Department of Tourism (PDOT) and National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA). It aims to simulate the experience of a Philippine festival through a combination of live and pre-recorded videos and live workshops and activities.