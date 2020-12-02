Battle of the alma matter

GOLpH Cup Foundation and Kahel GC have teamed up to host the 1st Annual Battle of the Alma Mater at Sierra Lakes Golf Club in Fontana, California on Saturday, December 5, 2020. This event will feature golfers from six distinguished schools including Ateneo, DLSU, UST, U.P., Colegio San Agustin and DLS-Zobel all vying for the Al Justin Pintor Trophy. Some of the notable participants include Consulate General Adelio Cruz representing the University of the Philippines and former collegiate and PBA standout Jun Reyes of Ateneo.

Our main objective is to collect donations including clothes, shoes, personal hygiene kit, canned goods, cash and school supplies to be distributed in the poor areas of the Philippines.

This event is sponsored by Al Justin Pintor of Beacon Hospice Care and Instagram Vlogger Manila Slice Golf – Rudy Mortero. Sierra Lakes Golf Club is located at 16600 Clubhouse Dr, Fontana, CA 92336. For more information, please email ddevera111@yahoo.com.