Celebrate the holidays with karaoke for St. Jude on Dec. 21

Top Filipino artists plan to sing for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to help end childhood cancer

Calling all amateur singers who love caroling and wish to participate in the opportunity of a lifetime during the holiday season of giving. Several top Filipino artists plan to lend their voices in a virtual karaoke for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® on December 21 to raise awareness and support for its lifesaving mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®

Karaoke for St. Jude will include performances by Inigo Pascual, Jules Aurora, and The Filharmonic. There will be meet-and-greets with St. Jude patient families and a sing-along with randomly selected fans who register by December 13.Event host Roslynn Alba Cobarrubias represents St. Jude media partner myx, which is the No. 1 Filipino American cable, radio, digital content and events provider that spotlights stories and music that are “uniquely Filipino.”

This holiday event offers a fun way to share the mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and how it is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. St. Jude also freely shares the research discoveries it makes, so every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.

Parents of St. Jude patient Aspen, age 4, have experienced these benefits firsthand. While living in the Philippines, Aspen was following a St. Jude treatment plan for neuroblastoma, but when her doctor recommended immunotherapy, they knew it was unavailable.

Aspen’s doctor referred her to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Since arriving in Memphis, Tennessee, in 2019, St. Jude doctors and researchers discovered a mutation in Aspen’s genes and they are working to develop a new protocol.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is a humanitarian effort supported by millions of Americans of all faiths and backgrounds united in their desire to help end childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Thanks to generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

To learn more and register for a chance to virtually sing karaoke with artists, visitstjude.org/karaokeforstjude.