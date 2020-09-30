Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival at Pechanga Resort Casino this October

Win up to $5,000 in EasyPlay with our Lucky Lantern Promotion

IN celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival, Pechanga Resort Casino will be holding the Lucky Lantern promotion every Tuesday in October. Pechanga Club members can visit the promotion area on October 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. to participate in the “Lucky Lanterns” promotion for a chance to win up to $5,000 in EasyPlay. For more information, please call 1-877-711-2946 or visit www.pechanga.com.

All of us at Pechanga Resort Casino wish you a safe and happy Harvest Moon Festival!

Pechanga Resort Casino is excited to welcome you back – your health and safety is the top priority.

Pechanga is committed to the health and safety of the guests and team; guests must follow the safety rules when visiting during its initial opening phases:

• Smoking not permitted inside for initial reopening phase.

• Guests will pass through a temperature screening kiosk at one of four available entrances.

• Face coverings will be required.

• Every other slot machine will be in use to allow for proper physical distancing.

• Reduced number of table games. Plexiglass safety shields at games in use.

• Approximately 50% of normal seating capacity at restaurants initially open.

• Six feet of physical distance between each guest required where line queuing is needed.

• No concerts or major events to be held in the near-term.

Come enjoy Pechanga’s four diamond-rated service with the NEW health and safety measures because your peace of mind is our top priority. To learn more about the health and safety measure that have been implemented, please visit pechanga.com/covid.

Pechanga Resort Casino offers one of the largest and most expansive resort/casino experiences anywhere in the United States. Voted the number one casino in the country by USA Today and rated a Four Diamond property by AAA since 2002, Pechanga Resort Casino provides an unparalleled getaway, whether for the day or for an extended luxury stay. Offering the hottest slots, table games, world-class entertainment, hotel rooms and suites, dining, and golf at Journey at Pechanga, Pechanga Resort Casino features a destination that meets and exceeds the needs of its guests and the community. Pechanga Resort Casino is owned and operated by the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians.