Celebrating beloved AAPI leaders

Asian Journal News
Last Saturday evening, October 12, friends and family gathered at Mint Indian Bistro to celebrate Mike & Rita Vaswani’s 50th Golden Anniversary. The party was organized by Mike and Rita’s children, Sanjay Vaswani and Bindiya Mahabir.

Notable guests included Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak & First Lady Kathy Ong Sisolak, NV Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, NV Supreme Court Justice Elissa Cadish, and many other dignitaries.

Mike and Rita Vaswani are a huge part of the AAPI community of Las Vegas. Mike is the Chairman of the Asian American Group, while Rita Vaswani is the Senior Vice President at Nevada State Bank & Chair of Las Vegas Indian Chamber of Commerce. |  AJPress photo by Robert Macabagdal

