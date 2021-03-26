CITEM, FAME+ brands to showcase nature-inspired pieces at Philconstruct VX

The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) brings in 10 of the country’s leading manufacturers of world-class décor, furniture, homeware, and lighting in the first-ever digital edition of Philconstruct Virtual Expo (Philconstruct VX), happening from March 24 to 30, 2020.

The 10 brands–Acento Colleccions, E. Murio, Enpekei International, Goltrio, Junk Not, La Galuche, Mejore, Obra Cebuana, Prizmic & Brill, and Stonesets International–will showcase the best of nature-inspired pieces at http://philconstructvx.philconstructevents.com.

CITEM Executive Director Pauline Suaco-Juan shared that the Philippines’ rich tradition of artisanship, particularly the way local designers and artisans relate to nature, is one of the hallmarks of Philippine design.

“Mastery and the various manipulation techniques of our country’s designers and artisans result in unique and contemporary pieces that will enliven the modern Filipino home,” Suaco-Juan noted. “We’re excited to share the ongoing story of the country’s rich tradition of craftsmanship in this year’s Philconstruct, by way of the timeless elegance of our 10 exhibitor’s creations,” she added.

Suaco-Juan also said that CITEM’s participation in Philconstruct aims to introduce FAME+ to a wider audience segment.

Launched in October 2020, FAME+ is CITEM’s response to the evolving and rapidly digitizing demands of trade and export. The digital trade platform improves the searchability and discoverability of its over 200 exhibitors from the home, fashion, and lifestyle (HFL) sectors to buyers and design enthusiasts across the globe.

All 10 participating brands at Philconstruct are also housed in FAME+.

Organized by the Philippine Constructors Association, Philconstruct VX is the association’s way of living up to its promise of serving its stakeholders regardless of the circumstances. In this case, the sourcing platform goes virtual to make for borderless connections among trade and specialty contractors, construction-material and equipment suppliers, and other allied professionals.

###

About CITEM

The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) is the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) export promotions arm committed to nurturing the global competitiveness of Philippine micro, small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs), exporters, designers, and manufacturers. The agency has a portfolio boasting the highest standards of creativity and innovation, and spanning industries including home, fashion, lifestyle, and food sectors.

Core to the agency’s Integrated Approach to Export Marketing, implemented in partnership with both public and private sectors, are CITEM’s signature events.

For the home, fashion, and lifestyle (HFL) sectors, CITEM has staged 70 editions of its signature event, Manila FAME and has, through the years, established it as the premiere design and lifestyle event in the Philippines. On October 2020, in view of the increasing digitization of trade, CITEM launched FAME+, the newest digital trade and community platform which houses catalogues of premium homeware, furniture, lighting, apparel, footwear, jewelry, art, and lifestyle products by over 200 Philippine designers and brands.

Through FAME+, sourcing for the new and the now in Philippine design is enabled anywhere, at any pace, 24 hours a day and 365 days a year. The ultimate space for Philippine design is in line with the agency’s continuing export-promotion initiatives to ensure that the country’s MSMEs continue to be competitive in the global arena.

