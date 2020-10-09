City Of Las Vegas 2020 Halloween Happenings

Free Fun Activities For The Whole Family!

The days leading up to Halloween and beyond usually are filled with free activities for children and fun seekers of all ages. Find something safe and fun to do below. All activities are subject to change.

Ward 2 Movie in the Park

Friday, Oct. 9, 6:30 p.m. Movie starts at dusk.

Free and open to the public. Bruce Trent Park, 8851 Vegas Drive.

Bring the family to enjoy the 2014 PG-rated “Maleficent,” free children’s activities, bottled water and popcorn, while supplies last. Food trucks will offer refreshments for sale. Lawn seating; bring blankets or low chairs to be more comfortable.

Ward 4 Movie in the Park

Friday, Oct. 16, 6 p.m.

Free and open to the public. Trigono Hills Park, Cliff Shadows Parkway at West Gilmore, 3805 Cliff Shadows Pkwy.

Bring the family to enjoy a free showing of “Hocus Pocus” and light refreshments in the park. Movie begins at dusk. Lawn seating; bring blankets or low chairs to be more comfortable. For more information, call 702-229-2524. Social distancing, masks and other safety precautions will be required.

Annual Ward 4 Halloween at the Y Family Event

Friday, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.

Free and open to the public. Durango Hills Community Center/YMCA parking lot, 3521 N. Durango Drive.

Bring the family in Halloween costumes to enjoy a drive-through trick-or-treating event in the parking lot. Plenty of fun for the whole family! Free candy while supplies last.

Masks, social distancing and other safety precautions will be enforced. For more information, call 702-229-4906.

Ward 1 Creature Feature

Thursday, Oct. 29, 6 to 8 p.m.

Free and open to the public. Mirabelli Park, 6200 Elton Ave.

Bring the family to the park to enjoy the 2017 animated movie “Coco.” Bring blankets and low chairs to be more comfortable. Councilman Knudsen and staff will be available to answer any questions. For more information, contact: 702-229-2299 or email ward1@lasvegasnevada.gov for details.

Ward 3 Halloween Drive-Through

Saturday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to noon.

Free and open to the public.

Baker Park, 1020 E. St. Louis Ave.

Bring the family for a drive-through trunk or treat. Enter the park on St. Louis Avenue; watch for signs at the park.

Ward 6 Drive-thru Halloween Spooktacular

Saturday, Oct. 31, 5 to 7 p.m.

Free and open to the public. Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, 9200 Tule Springs Road.

Join the Ward 6 staff for a spooktacular Halloween celebration at the back section of the park. Just follow the pumpkins to enjoy spooky music, Halloween décor and treats from community vendors. Fun for all ages! For more information, call 702.229.5463.