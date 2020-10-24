Community Health Fair by LADMC Foundation in collaboration with LA Downtown Medical Center

Complimentary health screening, flu shots, COVID testing and much more!

Mark your calendars from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28 at LA Downtown Medical Center located at 1711 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90026.

The Health Fair is free and open to the public and will provide education on COVID-19 and chronic illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, flu shots, physical strength, eye exams and much more.

City Council Member Mitch O’Farrell will Participate as our community partner.

“It’s important to me that every community has access to great medical care and guidance by doctors and nurses, so I hope this event will have a great turnout”.

Hospital Executive Vice President Mark Valentino “Our Goal is to keep our community healthy, safe and well informed through this upcoming flu season.”

We are also excited to partner with Superior Grocers who has generously donated 300 bags of groceries to giveaway to families in need.

For additional information, please call (213) 484-3252 or visit www.ladmfoundation.org

LA Downtown Medical Center. Offers 24/7 urgent care services, medical-surgical services and behavioral health and psychiatric services on its two campuses. Our hospital is accredited by the Joint Commission, the leading hospital accreditation organization in the country, having met its standards for providing quality patient care. We are committed to providing all LADMC patients with the safest, highest-quality, best-value, individualized health care across all of our programs and services.