Community members ‘Fill the Pantry’ during rmhc’s annual food drive

RMHC takes care of families’ basic needs so they can focus on the recovery of their child

LAS VEGAS — It will now be easier for The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas to serve families for the remainder of the year, thanks to some very generous Smith’s shoppers!

On Saturday, February 1, the House partnered with all local Smith’s stores for the 19th annual “Fill the Pantry” food drive. Shoppers donated more than FIVE TONS of food and household supplies to support RMHC families. In addition, more than $11,500 was raised from cash and gift card donations.

More than 250 volunteers helped make this food drive possible by passing out wish lists at local Smith’s Food and Drug Store locations, collecting, sorting, dating, and weighing the donations, and stocking the pantry shelves and storage cabinets at the House. Longtime supporters also made generous donations, including $1,000 in gift cards from Smith’s and a $500 donation from the Nevada Farm Bureau.

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Greater Las Vegas is a non-profit, 501c3 organization that provides temporary housing for families who travel to Las Vegas to receive medical treatment for their children. RMHC of Greater Las Vegas also creates and supports programs that directly benefit children and families in the greater Las Vegas area. For more information on RMHC of Greater Las Vegas, visit www.rmhlv.org.