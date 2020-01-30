Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation hosts inaugural Courage Ball, raises over $650,000

(Reading Time: 2 minutes)

Special gala honored Nevada Governor and First Lady

LAS VEGAS (January 27, 2020) – The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation is proud to announce a successful culmination to the inaugural Courage Ball, which took place the evening of Jan. 17, 2020 at The Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas. The event raised over $650,000 in funds to support the Foundation and its efforts. This special gala was dedicated to Dana Marshall Bernstein, youth ambassador and daughter of Las Vegas lawyer Ed Bernstein and Cari Marshall, who passed away in 2017 after a lifelong battle with Crohn’s disease.

The roaring 20’s-themed ball hosted over 500 business leaders, philanthropists and health professionals. During the evening, the Foundation paid tribute to the following distinguished honorees for their dedicated efforts to cure or raise awareness of these devastating diseases: Dr. Howard Baron, 2020 Clinician of the Year; Patient ‘Honored Hero’ Jaclyn McDonald; and Governor and First Lady of Nevada, Steve and Kathy Sisolak, also were honored.

“We were extremely excited to present this first Courage Ball and bring the community together to support critical programs like research, education, advocacy and patient services,” said Jennifer Campbell, Las Vegas Chapter Community Director. “Through sponsorship support, we are providing hope and inspiring action as we work to seek a cure for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Bringing awareness to this cause is crucial.”

In Southern Nevada alone, over 22,000 patients are living with Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis. For more information on the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, please visit: https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/

About Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis

Known collectively as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis affects nearly 1 in 100 people. They are painful, medically incurable diseases that attack the digestive system. Crohn’s disease may attack anywhere along the digestive tract, while ulcerative colitis inflames only the large intestine (colon). Symptoms may include abdominal pain, persistent diarrhea, rectal bleeding, fever and weight loss. Many patients require numerous hospitalizations and surgery. Most people develop the diseases between the ages of 15 and 35; however, the incidence is increasing in children.

About the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation

The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation is the leading non-profit organization focused on both research and patient support for inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). The Foundation’s mission is to cure Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, and to improve the quality of life for the estimated 3 million Americans living with IBD. For over 50 years, we have been inspiring and engaging patients and caregivers in the country’s largest IBD community and helping to dramatically accelerate the pace of research by breaking down traditional barriers to patients, data, funding, and collaborations. We also provide extensive educational resources for patients and their families, medical professionals, and the public. For more information, visit www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org, call 888-694-8872, or email info@crohnscolitisfoundation.org.