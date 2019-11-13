CSUF Education Week celebrates teaching profession, college’s 15th anniversary

Nov. 12-14 event offers activities for future and current teachers and community members

CAL State Fullerton’s College of Education is hosting “Education Week” Nov. 12-14, featuring programs and events for future teachers, current teachers, faculty and staff members, and the community that offer insights about the teaching profession.

“Education Week 2019,” which celebrates the 15th anniversary of the college, will feature a research symposium, speakers, future teacher expo, educator panel discussion and a donation drive to benefit local schools.

“It’s an opportunity for students and the community to learn more about the impact of earning a teaching credential or graduate degree in education, while spotlighting the achievements of our teacher candidates, graduate students and alumni,” said Lisa Kirtman, dean of the College of Education.

Most events are open to the public, unless otherwise noted. The schedule of events include:

• Nov. 12-14 — School Donation Drive to support local schools, with donations accepted in the College of Education front office in College Park, Room 500 and at the Education Classroom Building, Room 379. For a complete list of accepted donations, visit online.

• 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 — “A Reflection of the Past 15 Years and Looking Forward to the Future” 15th Anniversary Celebration and Mixer, open only to campus members, Golleher Alumni House

• 4:30-7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12 — “Education for the Common Good” 9th annual Research Symposium, hosted by the Educational Leadership Department and Center for Research on Educational Access and Leadership (C-REAL), Titan Student Union Portola Pavilion. Education master’s and doctoral students will present research on topics such as black male students’ exploration of a pathway towards degree completion, classroom behavior management and college readiness. Robert Q. Berry III, president of the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics, will deliver the keynote address.

• 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 — Future Teacher Expo, in front of the Humanities-Social Sciences Building, hosted by the Center for Careers in Teaching, featuring information about teaching careers and programs to support future teachers.

• 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 — “Multilingual, Multicultural and Ideologically Responsive P-12 Educator Panel,” Pollak Library, Room 403. Educators will discuss how to embrace, support, promote and implement multilingualism in schools.

For more information, contact Dianna Lopez, assistant dean for student affairs for the College of Education, at dialopez@fullerton.edu or 657-278-4871. Visit the Education Week website for the complete list of events.