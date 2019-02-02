David Pomeranz leads ‘Heart & Soul’ Post-Valentine Concert  

Live at Pechanga Resort Casino on February 22 with Nina & JayR

IT’S a date! Highly-acclaimed singer-composer and lyricist, David Pomeranz, along with famed Filipino singers- Nina and JayR, will perform live in a ‘Heart & Soul’ concert at the Pechanga Resort Casino on February 22 at 8p.m.

Pechanga Resort Casino, located off I-15 in Temecula California, is well-known for hosting the best and the brightest Filipino entertainers and performers, and international actress who renders wholesome entertainment to the delight of the crowd.

David Pomeranz, a Hollywood icon, known for composing and writing for musical theater, is a Pop music singer, who at an early age starts to play guitar, piano and drums. He also sang alongside big names in American music industry as Rod Steward and other huge rock bands.

His memorable songs include ‘ Trying to Get the Feeling Again,’ and ‘Old Songs,’ which were both recorded by Barry Manilow, plus a host of other songs, including Christmas, hit the top 40’s record.

The rest of Pomeranz musical stints were focused and released in Broadway while some landed as theme songs for blockbuster movies.

Joining Pomeranz is Nina- a multi-awarded singer whose album, Nina Live!, was released by Warner Music in year 2006. She has received the most positive review and the highest critical ratings from her album as it reached its Gold status by the Philippine Association of the Record Industry (PARI) a few years back.

From a well-meaning composition of Nyoy Bolante, who wrote more ballad songs, Nina perfected the interpretation of the songs in her album which she dubbed as ‘beautiful and inspiring.’

JayR, another Filipino singer-songwriter and producer, will also sing his strings of famous songs culled from his original album such as ‘Bakit Pa Ba,” (‘Why is it so’) that bagged numerous awards and has earned him the number one single certified as Platinum in 2003.

Well-known as ‘R&B Prince’, JayR, and known to most fans as ‘JayLa’, also released a Christmas album as he came out with another album in 2010 with Outstanding Pilipino Music Love Classics. With music as his first love, JayR has also been working alongside with a major TV network in Manila.

Together, David Pomeranz, Nina, and JayR will ‘wow’ the guests and patrons of Pechanga Resort Casino for this post-Valentine concert of ‘Heart & Soul.’

Hurry up! Capture these trio perform at the Pechanga Summit. Make it a habit to witness and watch surprising live performances in the only one entertainment hub in Temecula, California– the Pechanga Resort Casino, located at off I-15 at Temecula Valley Southern California Wine County- No. 45000 Pechanga Parkway, Temecula, CA 92592. You may purchase tickets at a minimum of $58 from the Pechanga Box Office 1-888-810-8871 or online at www.Pechanga.com.

Shows in the Pechanga Theater offer a comfortable and intimate concert experience. With 1,200 seats in its theater, each show features state-of-the-art and acoustically perfected sound. Enjoying favorite artists at Pechanga versus other venues proves effortless with free valet and self-parking for guests, complimentary casino/resort shuttles, gourmet and casual dining options on site, plus comfortable chairs and an up-close view from every theater seat.

