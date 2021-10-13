[EVENT] Pistahan at Bayanihan comes to the Santa Clarita Valley on Oct. 16

THE Fil-Am Association of Santa Clarita Valley, in cooperation with the Santa Clarita Sister Cities Program, will celebrate its biggest cultural event of the year!

Pistahan at Bayanihan will be held at the Newhall Community Center (22421 Market St, Newhall, CA 91321) on October 16, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The indoor and outdoor festivities include cultural shows featuring songs and dances. There will be a variety of Filipino delicacies and cuisines as well! Participating vendors include Max’s Restaurant, Kazuyo — Filipino Japanese Fusion, Juan & Nita’s Bagnet-Silog, Calajo Catering and more!

Southern California’s premier fashion designer Carl Andrada has been dressing up beauty queens for over a decade. At this event, he will showcase his Filipino-inspired designs to be modeled by Fil-Am beauty pageant titleholders along with our local beauties.

Live performances from the well sought-after Philippine folk art dancers, Kayamanan Ng Lahi, will take you on a journey through Philippine history. This event will feature Philippine folk dances including the national dance, the Tinikling.

The event will be hosted by the Best KJ (Karaoke Jockey) in SCV, Andy Pabalan and the elegant Florence Pagador. Talented singers Jennifer Martinez, Elisha Soronio, Julia Camia, Marco Soronio, Mnason Abrot and Kyle Dizon will take you back in time with Philippines Kundiman songs and top pop songs.

The dynamic and electrifying Malou Zagala Toler, one of the very few Filipino singers to hit the stage of Viper Room, will absolutely bring energy to as well.

High-powered singer Elisha Soronio will share the stage with Malou — both ladies will bring the energy to its highest level!!

Mask will be required for indoor festivities. Buy your admission tickets (including VIP seats) and read Event Details here: https://www.filamofscv.org/filamculturalfest. Admission does not include food.

If you would like to participate and become a sponsor or vendor, please contact (661) 713-3967 or email info@filamofscv.org.

This fundraising event will benefit the city of Sariaya, Philippines under the Sister Cities program.