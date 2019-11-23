Fil-Am Chamber of Commerce of Greater Los Angeles confirms new board for 2020

THE Filipino American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Los Angeles (FACCGLA) confirmed the new Board of Directors during the record-breaking mixer “Winning Together” last Wednesday, November 20.

Ninong’s Cafe was filled to capacity with FACCGLA’s members, sponsors, and guests for the election, and for the chance to hear motivational speaker William Hung, author of “Champion by Choice.” Hung was made famous by being laughed off “American Idol,” but he turned the tide by sharing that he was offered a $25,000 record deal, and soon was touring with Ricky Martin, with whom he would sing “She Bangs,” Hung’s infamous audition piece.

Inspired by Hung’s message of perseverance, the engaged audience lined up to have books autographed, as the Comelec prepared to announce the new Board who will be working with incoming President Annie Nepomuceno. Nepomuceno, along with Comelec members Joseph Joseph (newly installed President of FACC Orange County) and John Swing (Business Development Director of SIPA) announced the following new members to the board: Henry Chen, Fatima Bustos Choy, Dory Baghallian, and Celeste Monderin will be joining the incumbent Vivian Lim, Gemma Bergstrom, Connie Mapue, Evangeline Tabberrah, Lois Klavir and Gerry Palon who will be serving another two-year term.

The Chamber shall be continuing and building on the “Push for Entrepreneurship” concept instilled by outgoing President Ellen Samson. Samson’s next project is the Coalition of Filipino American Chambers of Commerce (COFACC) Filipino American Franchise Trade Mission, a project that takes a step further by encouraging entrepreneurship for Philippine residents, using investments from the US. (FACCGLA is a proud member of COFACC.)

The mixer was sponsored by FACC Founder Joe Arciaga who was promoting a new film and investment properties in Palawan, and SM Development Corporation represented by Manny Ramos. Certificates of Appreciation and New Membership were distributed by Vice President for Membership Lois P. Klavir, whose leadership is instrumental for the growing attendance of FACCGLA events.

The new Board will be installed during the Chamber’s Annual Fundraising event “Shining Shimmering Splendid Gala” on January 12, 2020 at the Hilton Woodland Hills. Everyone is welcome to attend, visit www.faccgla.org for information.