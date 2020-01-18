Fil-Am Chamber of Commerce’s fundraising gala a dazzling success

(Reading Time: 3 minutes)

Attendees enjoyed impressive performances, inspiring awardees, and valuable prizes

THE ballroom sparkled with enthusiastic members, VIP guests, friends and family of the Filipino American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Los Angeles (FACCGLA). The Chamber’s “Shining Shimmering Splendid Gala” served as the annual fundraiser of FACCGLA, held last January 12, 2020 at the Hilton Woodland Hills.

As guests registered, they were led to the glittering backdrop of Fizzion Photo Booth by in the foyer, where they could also peruse the Saladmaster and World Remit tables which had giveaways for the guests. Cocktail tables were set around the foyer as well, so people may connect with Chamber members like Tony Chi-Su Gutierrez (OfficeZilla), Jocip Sarmiento (Regal Realty), President Emeritus Ellen Samson (Filipino-American Franchise Trade Mission), and Grace Means (Esthetique by Grace M). Sponsors and donors were the first to receive the second edition of Fil-Am Entrepreneurship Magazine, which chronicles the Chamber’s monthly and affiliated events.

The venue soon filled with music as pianist Tateng Katindig who performed jazz standards live. Guests were game to try their hand at singing for a donation, gladly obliged by some, by the likes of Dante Honorico (President of Philippine Patrons of the Arts USA and retired Deputy Commander of the Ventura County Sherriff), Ed Nepomuceno (conductor of the Harana Men’s Chorus), Cris Hero and Board Member Henry Chen.

An amusing banter between Chen and newly-inducted President Annie Nepomuceno ensued as they were egging on the crowd to bid on either “Nessun Dorma” or “O Sole Mio.” Tenor Sal Malaki, of the Los Angeles Opera, obliged to sing both as the crowd cheered as his soaring voice filled the room.

Philippine Consul General Adelio Angelito S. Cruz installed the new board and officers as he had in previous years. Serving FACCGLA for 2020 and 2021 are President and Marketing Chair Annie Nepomuceno, Vice President for Events Lois P. Klavir, Vice President for Membership Connie Mapue, Secretary – Evangeline Tabberrah, Gerry Palon (President Emeritus), Vivian Lim, Gemma Bergstrom, Henry Chen, Fatima Bustos-Choy, Dory Baghallian, and Celeste Monderin.

The new board and officers received congratulatory certificates from Congressman Brad Sherman (30th district), Congressman Tony Cardenas (29th district) and Assembly Member Adrin Nazarian (46th district).

After the sit-down dinner, Entrepreneur of the Year Awards and Service Awards were welcomed to the stage. TV host and producer Jannelle So-Perkins, multiple-business owner Angelo Varsobia, were present to receive their awards, while skincare expert Olivia Quido-Co donated raffle prizes of two Official Miss Universe O Skin Care Kits, due to her absence caused by illness.

Prizes in packages valued from $250 to $1000+ were raffled off. The winner got to take home a gamut of Amazon Devices, Facials and Laser Treatments, Makeovers, Resort Stay in Palawan (courtesy of founding member Rick Rolda), a valuable watch (courtesy of President Emeritus Ellen Samson), Avis SUV Rentals, among others.

Asian Journal is the media partner of FACCGLA. Silver Sponsor is World Remit, and Bronze Sponsors are The Filipino-American Franchise Trade Mission, American Geriatric, Patrick Sia of ServPro Property Restoration, Darryl Crutchfield of the Community Business Coalition, Gaia Flow Consulting Services and Reeves Immigration Law Group. In-kind sponsors are OfficeZilla, Celeste Monderin of Saladmaster, Karate Families, Esthetique by Grace M, Adeline Beauty Salon, The Camp Transformation, Magazine Sponsors include Lay Bare Waxing Salon, Western and Southern Life, Surf City College, Lilian’s Pastries, Varsobia Enterprise, Homesmart Evergreen Realty, Escochecks, GMM Financial Services, Regal Realty and Music Arts Events Inc.