FilAm Arts presents GANAP Singers in concert on January 4

Performance raises funds for the Festival of Philippine Arts and Culture 2020 and GANAP Scholars

AFTER a year hiatus, the Festival of Philippine Arts and Culture will be relaunched in late summer of 2020! FilAm Arts, the backbone of this annual event that has run for almost three decades, is getting into gear to present Filipino American artists once again.

FilAm Arts is doing this through the concert Music and More! with the GANAP Singers at the Community Auditorium of the Church of Scientology of the Valley on Saturday, January 4 at 5 p.m., produced in cooperation with Philippine Patrons of the Arts USA.

The GANAP Singers are the choir of the GANAP Performing Arts Foundation, comprised of underprivileged students based in Quezon City. Each singer is a scholar, who benefits from the musical and artistic activities of the program that enables them to raise funds for school.

Their talents have taken them to Singapore and Taiwan, with an entertaining mix of English pop, Filipino Hits and popular choral works which they perform with choreography. The GANAP Singers have been awarded this 2019 as a Manuel L. Quezon Gawad Parangal awardee for Most Outstanding Institution (Culture and the Arts).

The 13-member choir is led by their Artistic Director, Dr. Alexis Jan “Agoy” Patacsil, formerly of the famed University of the Philippines Concert Chorus. Patacsil emphasizes the inspirational stories of these singers who hail from poor communities, who wholeheartedly participate in the Performing Arts Program, which builds their self-esteem, confidence and stage presence. The GANAP Singers undoubtedly bring pride and joy to the Philippines, having been sent abroad to perform at prestigious choral festivals.

Proceeds shall benefit the relaunch of FilAm Arts Festival of Philippine Arts and Culture (September 2020) as well as the improvement of the Erehwon Center for the Arts facilities in Quezon City, and the continuous training and education of the GANAP Singers.

Ticket donation is $25 at the door or at https://ganap.eventbrite.com. Concert venue address is 11455 Burbank Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601. For more information, email info@musicartsevents.com or text or call Music Arts Events at (818) 538-4033. Please arrive early, seating is first-come, first-serve.