FilAm Arts presents GANAP Singers in North Hollywood

Show on January 4 benefits of the Festival of Philippine Arts and Culture

A STORY of hope accompanies the GANAP Singers as it embarks on its “Lingkod” Tour. The singers are the choir of the GANAP Performing Arts Foundation, based in Quezon City.

Each singer is a scholar, who benefits from the musical and artistic activities of the program that enables them to raise funds for school.

On Saturday, January 4 at 5 p.m., they will stage Music and More! with the GANAP Singers at the Community Auditorium of the Church of Scientology of the Valley. The repertoire is an entertaining mix of English pop, Filipino Hits which they perform with choreography. The concert is presented by FilAm Arts in cooperation with Philippine Patrons of the Arts USA.

Awarded this 2019 as a Manuel L. Quezon Gawad Parangal awardee for Most Outstanding Institution (Culture and the Arts), GANAP Performing Arts Association, Inc. (GANAP) is on its Goodwill International Concert Tour to the United States, with concerts in Vallejo City CA, Union City CA, Brentwood CA, San Francisco CA, North Hollywood, CA and Las Vegas NV until January 12, 2020.

The 13-member choir, led by their Artistic Director, Dr. Alexis Jan “Agoy” Patacsil, arrived at the San Francisco International Airport on December 18, 2019 and was warmly welcomed by the Filipino Community of Solano County, Inc.

Its members are from different backgrounds, mostly belonging to low-income families and socio-economic scholars of the Quezon City Local Government. Patacsil said, “The primary purpose of this goodwill concert tour is to serve, or ‘lingkod’ in Filipino language, using performing arts. We also like to convey that poverty can never be a hindrance to a noble act of helping others despite the lack of material things…”

Proceeds shall benefit the relaunch of FilAm Arts Festival of Philippine Arts and Culture in September 2020 as well as the improvement of the Erehwon Center for the Arts facilities in Quezon City, and the continuous training and education of the GANAP scholars.

The suggested donation is $25 at the door or at https://ganap.eventbrite.com. Concert venue address is 11455 Burbank Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601. For more information, email info@musicartsevents.com or text or call Music Arts Events at (818) 538-4033.