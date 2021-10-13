[EVENT] FilAm Arts presents ’Tikim Fest,’ a month-long Filipino culinary experience in SoCal 

Delta 8 THC Guide

Delta 8 THC products are a new introduction in the world of natural herbal medicine. The most common of the offerings, Delta 8, is taken from marijuana plants and has a sedative effect. The plant is also said to act as a natural sedative for those who are highly stressed or who have issues sleeping. If you're looking for a product that can help you relax, be more alert, or just feel good, then Delta might be for you. Read on to find out more about this new addition to the market, and why it could be a real answer for those who are looking for a better way to deal with chronic pain.

The delta 8 thc products come in two forms - as a pill and as a gummy bear. The difference between the two is that the gummy bear version can be eaten, while the pill needs to be taken with water. The Delta 8 THC gummy bears are quite small, which makes them easy to take, and they're also high-quality. They have high levels of THC and therefore don't have many side effects for those who are sensitive to other pharmaceutical medications. People who are interested in trying the new Delta product should pick up a few doses and give it a try.

The Delta 8 thc products work very well in most people, although there are those who aren't comfortable taking them with food. If you pick up a bottle of the gummy bears, however, you won't have to worry about this issue. The low potency makes it easy to consume, and it's a great way to enjoy the taste of the Delta product without having to worry about mixing it with something that you're not going to like. These products are currently being offered online at a discount, so it should only take a few clicks to find a website where you can get the best selection of delta8 thc. Once you do find a website that has what you're looking for, make sure that you read through all of the products that are available before making your final purchase.

Best Delta 8 Products

  1. * Area 52's delta 8 products are the best ones for sale on the market today. There is a reason the company has the best selling delta 8 carts in the United States.
  2. * LAWeekly's post is a guide to finding delta 8 near me for consumers in a rush trying to get products in less than one business day. The vendors listed here offer overnight and priority shipping options.
  3. * LAWeekly also wrote about their list of the best companies that sell delta 8 THC. See if your favorite brand was praised or has any cons that you should be aware of, such as pesticides and inaccurate terpene labeling.
  4. * In order to find the best delta 8 products you will have to buy a few brands and see which gummies and tinctures you like best. For a shortlist of the best companies, read company reviews and watch brand critic videos.

Delta 8 THC Gummies

  1. * With the number of low quality brands out there, it can be hard tof ind the best Delta 8 THC Gummies. Always go with brands that provide transparency through lab tests and offer a refund guarantee so you can get high risk free.
  2. * Find a list of the strongest delta 8 THC gummies for sale today. The brands include extremely potent delta 8 products with CBN, CBD, CBG, and THCV as well.
  3. * Before you buy delta 8 gummies visit HeraldNet's guide on finding the best delta 8 gummies to buy in 2021. The list features how to avoid shady companies that sell black market distillate with harsh chemicals and harmful byproducts following extraction.
  4. * Look nowhere else than the roundup of Seattle Weekly's best delta 8 gummies. Featured brands include Everest, Area 52, 3Chi, and Diamond CBD.

Delta 8 Carts

  1. * The the best delta 8 carts are Area 52, Finest Labs, and Delta Effex. Stick to brands with full panel lab tests so you know that the CBD to delta 8 THC conversion process left no harsh chemicals or residues behind in your vape cart.
  2. * SFExaminer's critique of the best delta 8 carts calls out shady brands often found in gas stations, head shops, and smoke shops around the country. This includes Cake and Canna Clear who don't have proper licensing and lab tests required by the state of California.
  3. * Seattle Weekly made their own list of the commpanies think they make the best delta 8 THC carts. They tell first time consumers to be on the lookout for cheap distillate and brands that contain more than the 0.3% D9 THC limit.
  4. * Herald Net also looked at their favorite delta 8 carts. Their post includes resources from professional vapers and hardware manufacturers so you can store your carts safely to avoid leaking delta 8 vape carts.

CBD for Dogs

What to give a dog in pain - Modern Dog Magazine original article. According to CFAH, the best CBD oil for dogs with arthritis and best CBD dog treats are natural products that contain hemp extract and boswelia for a calming and inflammation reducing effect. [EVENT] FilAm Arts presents ’Tikim Fest,’ a month-long Filipino culinary experience in SoCal  —

[EVENT] FilAm Arts presents ’Tikim Fest,’ a month-long Filipino culinary experience in SoCal 

October is Filipino-American History Month, and if there’s one thing that’s a big part of Philippine culture, it’s FOOD.

FilAm ARTS (The Association for the Advancement of Filipino American Arts and Culture) in partnership with Farmfluence and Los Angeleno presents the first “Tikim Fest,” a month-long celebration of Filipino arts and culture through culinary experiences across the Southland.

FilAm Arts has partnered with select Filipino and Filipino-American chefs in Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego to showcase both traditional and Filipino-inspired cuisine through a prix fixe menu or special menu item

The participating restaurants are donating part of the proceeds from the sale of the special menu item or prix fixe menu to FilAm Arts.

“Filipino Cuisine is having a moment and we want to celebrate our Filipino and Filipino-American chefs making their mark in the American culinary landscape. The goal of Tikim Fest is to spread the word about Filipino food and flavors and invite everyone including non-Filipinos to have a “taste.” Tikim is the Tagalog word for Taste,” says Marcelline “Marcie” Taylor, FilAm Arts board member.

“We want to highlight, celebrate and illuminate Filipinx History through the lens of food with some of Southern California’s best chefs,” added FilAm Arts Executive Director Giselle Tongi-Walters.

Featured chefs are Vallerie Castillo-Archer from Yamashiro (LA), Barb Batiste from Big Boi (LA), Ross Pangilinan from ReMix (Long Beach), Mix Mix Kitchen and Bar and Terrace by Mix Mix (Orange County), Ginger Lim-Dimapasok from Cafe 86 (LA, San Diego, Las Vegas) and Jeff Roberto from Sushi on a Roll (San Diego).

To view the menus and the dates of availability, please visit http://tikimfest.com.

To close out the month-long Tikim Fest, FilAm Arts is partnering with Farmfluence and Alma Backyard Farms to produce the ultimate Sunday Funday Brunch experience. Farmfluence is a Filipino-founded content-to-table platform with a mission to shine the light on our local farmers and make high-quality organic produce accessible through engaging content.

Featured chef for “Sunday at the Farm” on October 24 is Hawaiian-Filipino Chef Charles Akua IV.  He has prepared a Filipino-inspired menu with lots of Hawaiian Island vibes as well as ingredients sourced from Alma Backyard Farms, where the event will take place. Cocktails will be provided by Don Papa Rum, a premium aged, single-island rum from the Philippines. Coffee will be provided by Teofilo Coffee Company which uses Philippine coffee beans. Music will be provided by Filipino-American singer-songwriter Michael Barnum and Filipino musician Nievera.

TIKIM Fest is sponsored by Farmfluence, Filgrimage The Digital Series, Don Papa Rum, Pamana Kali, Los Angeleno, and Island Pacific Market.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Filipino-American Community Newspaper. Your News. Your Community. Your Journal. Since 1991.

Copyright © 1991-2021 Asian Journal Media Group. All Rights Reserved.