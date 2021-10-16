Filipino cultural fashion show slated in North Hollywood

LOS Angeles-based runway models and event organizers gather for a grand photo-op during final final rehearsals for “Ani” (Harvest), a cultural fashion show, slated Oct 16, 2021 at 1455 Burbank Boulevard, North Hollywood.

“Ani”, which will serve as the highlight of a special celebration by the Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles led by Consul General Edgar Badajos, and the Filipino American Community in Los Angeles (FACLA) to commemorate Filipino American History Month, is a fashion show featuring traditional Filipino fabrics integrated into high fashion pieces and wearable creations.

Shown in photo are Filipino fashion designers Jhay Layson, Laura Concepcion Santos Edwin Uy and fashion show director Concon Sinel and his assistant director Jerome Malate – who all flew from Manila to attend this event.

Also in photo are FACLA acting president Trinity Foliente, Asian Journal CEO Roger Oriel, head of Tina Modelling Tina Shih, and top model agent Javier Villegas. Special thanks to Virgelia Productions.

This event commemorates the important milestones in Filipino American history, and in recognition of the contributions of Filipinos in the United States.