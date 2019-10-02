Filipino priests to sponsor ‘Pista sa Nayon’ fundraiser

THE Filipino Priests Association of Los Angeles will sponsor a fundraising event on Sunday, October 20, at 5 p.m. the Glendale Civic Auditorium, 1401 N. Verdugo Rd., Glendale, CA 91208.

Proceeds of the fundraiser will benefit priests attending the October 26-30, 2020, 4th Assembly of National Association of Filipino Priests-USA in New Jersey, for continuing faith formation to make them effective ministers of evangelization.

The organization is supported by the Filipino Ministry of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and many other faith communities.

The highlight of the event will include honoring the second Filipino Bishop in the United States, the Most Reverend Alex Aclan; as well as recognizing Filipino priests who have dedicated many years of service in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. The priests will not only serve food, but they will also entertain guests with songs and dances.

Come and join faith communities at the ‘Pista sa Nayon’ which promises to be one that will truly warm the hearts of Filipino Catholics. Tickets are at $50.00 per person. Sponsorships are available.

For more information, contact Jo Solomonson at (626) 627-6672; or e-mail: josefina.b.solomonson@gmail.com; Ging Mangaliman (213) 453-2595; Patty Santiago (818) 472-4288; or Rhomie Ramirez (818) 618-6515.