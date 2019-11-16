Filipino stars, Pedro Fernandez coming to Chumash Casino Resort

SANTA YNEZ, CA – November 13, 2019 – The Chumash Casino Resort has announced that popular Filipino entertainers Ian Veneracion and Jona will join forces for a performance, and Latin Grammy Award winner Pedro Fernández will also take the stage in two Samala Showroom events in January. Tickets for these events will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18.

Veneracion, who started as a child actor before growing into an action film star and heartthrob concert performer, will perform his hits along with six-time Awit Award winner Jona on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Jona, who was born Jonalyn Viray and has become a popular songstress in her home country, was the first grand champion crowned on the Philippines’ “Pinoy Pop Superstar” TV show. Tickets for the concert are $49, $54, $59, $64 and $69.

Pedro Fernandez

Fernández, who also launched his career as a child actor before becoming a cherished ranchera and mariachi singer throughout Mexico, brings his North American tour to the Chumash Casino Resort at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Tickets for the event are $69, $79, $89, $99 and $109.

Tickets for all events are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.

