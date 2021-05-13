Free Fil-Am event on June 12 marks Philippine Independence Day in San Bruno, CA

“Salo-Salo” is an event that seeks to honor Philippine Independence Day on June 12 in San Bruno, California.

Entrepreneurs Connie Villeta of Wicked! Photobooth and Edylyn Lagapa with NYL & San Bruno Chamber are spearheading the event. Both women are Board of Directors for Project Pearls and will be the beneficiary for this first-time event.

“This marks the beginning of an unparalleled future of creative collaboration between Filipino entrepreneurs, Project Pearls & the Fil-Am community,” said Wicked! Photobooth owner Connie Villeta. We are here to bring a fun and safe event for everyone attending with COVID safe protocols in place.”

The salo-salo event will have over 30 vendors featuring products from Malaya Botanicals, Naomi’s Rated PG, Farol, services from Lennie Jane Design & sought out after food purveyors like Donutpetit who also owns Café Jolie & Mani. They will be joined by other popular food vendors like Ohana United, Sweet Pipers, Maxalchemy, Cuzina ni Darna and Chef Ray from Da Poke Man to name a few.

France of Lu France Interiors based in San Diego, who has been featured in different blogs and publications is thrilled to showcase her home décor products including candles & room sprays inspired by traditional Filipino scents like Sampaguita & Leche Flan.

“We aim to unify our community by showcasing entrepreneurship in the Filipino culture,” said Edylyn of NYL. “We will have a live DJ, social media influencers in attendance. Because, as we all know, it is not a true Filipino event without entertainment.”

With family an important part of the Filipino culture, an art installation workshop moderated by Tina Villadolid will be available for all ages.

Melissa Villa, founder of Project Pearls, is looking forward to celebrating Philippines Independence Day with the Fil-Am community and is honored to have Project Pearls as the beneficiary of the donation from the sponsors. The Salo-Salo event will be held at the front entrance parking lot of Tanforan Shops (1150 El Camino Real, San Bruno, CA 94066).