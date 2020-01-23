Governor Sisolak meets with AAPI community in Las Vegas

(Reading Time: < 1 minute

NEVADA Governor Steve Sisolak recently met with AAPI community leaders during a tour of businesses in Chinatown’s Shanghai Plaza. Among the businesses visited were 85C Bakery, Weera Thai, Tea Maison, Dagu Rice Noodle and the brand new Shanghai Plaza. Sisolak also stopped by the Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) office, where President Vida China Lin provided the governor updates on the organization’s work, such as getting health insurance navigators to sign up more AAPIs for coverage and 2020 census outreach. AAPIs are considered the fastest-growing group in Southern Nevada, with more than 220,000 living in Clark County today. Filipinos Americans comprise more than half of the county’s AAPI population with Chinese Americans being second.

AJPress photos by Robert Macabagdal