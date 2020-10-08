‘Guadalupe’ musical to be streamed Oct. 30-31

THE original theater production “Guadalupe,” taped during its run at the Meralco Theater in 2018, returns as a streamable video on Ticket2me.net beginning 9 a.m. on October 30 till 11:30 a.m. on October 31.

Through technology, the Julie Borromeo Performing Arts Foundation Inc. and producers of the musical’s online edition hope to reach art aficionados and devotees alike.

The Filipino musical, created by Joel Trinidad and Ejay Yatco, is directed by theater legend Baby Barredo.

“Guadalupe: The Musical” stars the inimitable Victor “Cocoy” Laurel (Miss Saigon) who reprises his role as Juan Diego, the Aztec mat-weaver at the center of the tale. Joining him are award-winning performers Sheila Valderrama-Martinez (“Binondo”), Lorenz Martinez (“Spamalot”) and a host of other theater stalwarts.

Proceeds from the sale of the e-tickets go to beneficiaries. Email guadalupethemusical-live@gmail.com or call (650) 550-9851 for more details.