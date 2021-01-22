H.E.R. to perform ‘America the Beautiful’ at 2021 Super Bowl

BLACK Filipina American R&B artist H.E.R. will be performing at the 2021 Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

The Grammy Award-winning artist will perform “America the Beautiful” before kickoff, the NFL announced on Tuesday, January 19. She follows in the footsteps of Yolanda Adams, who performed the song in 2020.

This year’s game will be on February 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will sing the national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the NFL also announced.

“I’ll be in Tampa Bay for the @NFL#SBLV to sing America the Beautiful as part of the Super Bowl on @CBS Kick-Off Show at 6 PM ET,” said H.E.R. in a tweet.

“Make sure to tune in!” she added.

H.E.R., whose real name is Gabriella Wilson, was born in Vallejo, California to a Filipina mother and an African American father.

She rose to fame in 2009 after participating in Radio Disney’s “Next Big Thing.” At the age of 14, she signed to RCA Records and released the single “Something to Prove” under her real name in 2014.

In 2016, she debuted under the H.E.R. persona with her debut EP “H.E.R. Volume 1.”

She then released other EPs “H.E.R. Volume 2” and “The B Sides” in 2017 before releasing her first compilation album “H.E.R.” which consisted of tracks from the singer’s first two EPs plus six additional songs.

In 2018, she released “I Used to Know Her: The Prelude” and “I Used to Know Her: Part 2.”

H.E.R. received five nominations at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in 2019, winning Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Album. The year after, she received three nominations: Song of the Year (“I Can’t Breathe”), and two for Best R&B Song (“Better Than I Imagine” and “Slow Down”).