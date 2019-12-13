Hello Panda Festival Lights Up the NYC Holiday Season with Radiant Displays of Color, Culture and Craftsmanship

Featuring over 120 Instagrammable displays utilizing more than ten million individual lights, the first-time event now open at Citi Field through January 26, 2020

FROM New York to Los Angeles, lantern festivals – outdoor exhibits featuring giant illuminated displays — have become enormously popular in the US in recent years, thanks to their jaw-dropping spectacle.

Last week, New York’s Citi Field hosted the opening of the first-ever Hello Panda Festival, the largest lantern arts event in North America. Handcrafted by 60 world-renowned lantern artisans, the over 120 lantern displays have been designed in a myriad of shapes and sizes – including the tallest North American lantern Christmas tree at 60 feet tall, a 98 foot long panda psychedelic light tunnel, life-sized dinosaurs, giant pandas and dream-like scenes of underwater life — the festival utilizes more than ten million individual lights to create an unforgettable and Instagrammable experience for visitors of all ages.

“The growing popularity of lantern festivals is due to the role of social media in today’s world,” said Winston Wang, General Manager of CPAA North America. “Our Hello Panda Festival has been designed to stir the senses and inspire imaginations.”

The festival will continue through January 26, 2020. For ticket information, visit hellopandafest.com. Other highlights at the festival include:

• Authentic cuisine from around the world along with a bar serving beer, wine and cocktails, curated by The World’s Fare vendors

• Contemporary art exhibits, including video art projections

• Photo ops with Santa Claus on selected days and live performances every night

Hello Panda’s organizers, CPAA North America, have signed a multi-year contract with Citi Field to host the festival through 2024 and hope to establish the event as annual New York holiday tradition.