How sending money back home helps Filipinos spread love

(Reading Time: 2 minutes)

WorldRemit celebrates the international currency of love on Valentine’s Day

WORLDREMIT celebrates the international currency of love this Valentine’s Day by supporting Filipino Americans who want to express their af- fection to family and friends back home.

To positively contribute back home, Filipino Americans send remittances which are used for essentials such as food, cloth- ing, housing, education, medi- cal expenses as well as to start small businesses.

WorldRemit is a leading digital money transfer service that allows customers to send money cheaply, securely and quickly through its platform. The service enables money transfers digitally (cashless) via the web or an app from smart- phones. This not only saves time but also results in reduced transaction fees.

On the sending side, WorldRemit is 100% digital (cashless), increasing conven- ience and enhancing security. For those receiving money, it offers a wide range of options, including bank deposit, cash collection, mobile airtime top- up, and mobile money.

According to the World Bank, the Philippines received nearly $34billion in remittances in 2018, with the U.S. being the top sender of these payments, sending approximately 25% of all WorldRemit transfers to the Philippines.

Josiah Haltom, a WorldRemit U.S customer, met his Filipino wife several years ago and cur- rently lives in Tennessee with his wife and young daughter. To support his wife’s family in the Philippines, Josiah regularly sends them money. He feels honored and blessed that he can support his extended family; he also understands that they feel privileged to have a son-in- law who is so happy to assist them. Josiah is particularly grateful that he can send money which enables his father-in-law to pur- chase essential medication.

“I believe that love is the international currency of the world. I am so happy that

Josiah and family

The Calderon family with Josiah Haltom

WorldRemit allows me to share the currency of love and sup- port my family by conveniently transferring much-needed funds to the Philippines. It is also amazing that I can send money across the world, quickly, securely, and for the same cost as using an ATM here in the U.S.,” said Josiah Haltom.

To help spread the love this Valentine’s Day, WorldRemit currently has a ‘3FREE’ promo- tion. As a gesture of continued support to those who wish to

send remittances to their loved ones,

WorldRemit has removed any barriers to transferring money by allowing new cus- tomers to pay zero fees on their first three transfers.

New customers pay zero fees on their first three trans- fers with WorldRemit, by using the code: “3FREE” when mak- ing payments.

For more information on how to send money with WorldRe- mit, visit www.worldremit. com.