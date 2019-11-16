Inspirare Vocal Ensemble performs on Nov 16

The SATB choir sings choral pop and inspirational songs in Pasadena

THE Inspirare Vocal Ensemble will be performing a two-part a cappella concert at St. James’ Episcopal Church in Pasadena, California on November 16, 2019.

Choir buffs and pop music lovers alike are bound to recognize a song or two in the repertoire. The SATB chamber vocal group will sing sacred and popular music in known and fresh arrangements by renowned composers such as John Rutter, and Filipino American Nilo Alcala, as well as in-house arrangements and original compositions.

The ensemble came to be in 2011, when a disparate group of migrants, Filipinos save for one Japanese friend, met in the United States. Rekindling their shared love for choral singing, the Inspirare Vocal Ensemble has since grown into a full-fledged choir. It has performed in various cities in Southern California and neighboring states. The choir actively participates in church and community activities, outreach ministry, school programs, music festivals, and even simple home or facility visits.

The Inspirare Vocal Ensemble shone at the first ever Los Angeles International Choir Festival at the Colburn School of Music last August 24, 2019. Inspirare has appeared in productions of Philippine Patron of the Arts and Music Arts Events, performing with the Ryan Cayabyab Singers (RCS), Geneva Cruz of Smokey Mountain, Odette Quesada, Louie Reyes, Annie Nepomuceno, Miguel Vera and Mon David at the John Wayne Performing Arts Center in Glendale last April 2019. In 2014, Inspirare was one of the main acts at the Ford Amphitheatre in “All Together Now: Celebrate in Song” alongside known Filipino American artists Sal Malaki, Edward Granadosin, Maria Cristina “Kit” Navarro and Erwin Andaya in this international reunion of the world-renowned Madrigal singers, musically directed by Ed Nepomuceno.

Each member comes from different backgrounds: ranging from humble members of local church choirs to rigorous members of internationally acclaimed choral groups, such as the AUP Ambassadors and the Philippine Madrigal Singers. At present, the members are more than just singers; they are choir directors, teachers, medical professionals, students, and parents. In the choir, married couples sing together as cohorts in song while other members’ spouses and young children faithfully support the choir from the sidelines. Where most choirs have a designated venue for weekly practice, the Inspirare Vocal Ensemble finds itself holding practices enthusiastically wherever open doors welcome them: local churches, function halls, school practice rooms, a family’s humble abode, etc.

Tickets for the concert are available for purchase at eventbrite.com at $15. For in-person purchases or any other inquiries, email inspirareofficial@yahoo.com. This event is proudly sponsored by Asian Journal Publications, Bright Smile Dental, Remita Health, Concordia Health Care Provider Inc., Pristine Hospice, and the Valley Medical Coding Institute.

To learn more about Inspirare and how to contact the choir for appointments, visit inspirarevocalensemble.org. The Inspirare Vocal Ensemble can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and is available for listening on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, and the like.