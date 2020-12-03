Kollaboration celebrates 20th anniversary of promoting diversity in entertainment with AAPI lineup

Pinay rapper Ruby Ibarra among guest performances

ON December 12, Kollaboration will be virtually celebrating its 20-year anniversary of inspiring and promoting the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) creative community in media and entertainment. The show will be full of star studded shoutouts, guest appearances, and incredible performances.

The show will feature special guest performances by rapper Ruby Ibarra, singer-songwriter Megan Lee, musician and YouTuber David Choi, singer-songwriter CLARA, co-founder of Kinjaz and former Jabbawockeez member Ben Chung, and renowned violinist Jason Yang.

Kollaboration has hosted over 170 live events spotlighting over 1,200 AAPI performers in their STAR Showcases and over 1,500 industry professionals and influencers through their annual EMPOWER conferences. Some of the organization’s alumni, performers, and supporters include actor Randall Park, actor Steven Yeun, comedian Ali Wong, actress and rapper Awkwafina, comedian Jo Koy, music band Run River North, hip hop group Far East Movement, K-Pop artist Eric Nam, and rapper Dumbfoundead.

“We are at a critical moment to advance equitable opportunities for AAPI artists and creatives in the entertainment industry,” says Roy Choi, Kollaboration’s Board Chair. “With recent awareness and commitments to diversity, inclusion, and equity, Kollaboration is positioned to advance the talents and stories of AAPI artists and strengthen our collective voices to empower through entertainment.”

National entertainment companies HBO, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and The Walt Disney Studios partners with Kollaboration as Legacy Sponsors to celebrate the achievements in diversity the organizations have created together over the years. In addition, Kwon Orthodontics of La Canada, CA joins as a Celebration Sponsor to support Kollaboration’s 20th Anniversary event.

“At HBO, we are honored to be one of the industry players leading the conversation around diversity in the media,” said Jackie Gagne, SVP Multicultural Marketing at WarnerMedia. “As a Legacy sponsor, HBO has shared Kollaboration’s mission to elevate the work of the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, as well as introduce and connect talented newcomers to the industry. Now more than ever we want to continue elevating unique, bold and emerging talent.”

The virtual celebration will be free to attend on December 12, 2020 at 3 p.m PST using Facebook and YouTube Live. To RSVP for the event, visit https://www.kollaboration.org/