Kollaboration hosts EMPOWERD 2021: A virtual conference to inspire Asian American creatives

Kollaboration will once again hold its conference, where aspiring Asian Americans in arts, entertainment and new media can learn from the community’s inspiring professionals.

Taking place on May 22, “EMPOWERD 2021” will be a free virtual event consisting of notable artists, actors, writers, directors, community leaders and more gathering virtually to educate Asian American creative professionals. In addition to the lineup of speakers, the conference will also feature special guest appearances by award-winning journalist Lisa Ling and “In the Heights” director Jon M. Chu, a previous speaker at the EMPOWER conference.

EMPOWERD will host a series of panel discussions about timely topics such as freelancing, industry changes, sustaining diverse narratives and empowerment through entertainment. This year’s speakers include Ella Jay Basco (actor, Birds of Prey) Desmond Chiam (actor, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Lena Khan (director, Flora and Ulysses), Ruby Ibarra (rapper), Kato on the Track (5 time Billboard-charting producer), CB Lee (author, Sidekick Squad), Bao Nguyen (director/producer, Be Water), Prathi Srnivasan (writer, Hulu’s upcoming Plan B), Fawzia Mirza (actor/director, Signature Move), Naia Cucukov (EVP, Walden Media) and more.

“I’m so happy and proud that I am a part of a very proactive generation that will gladly support any community in need. I’m also grateful that there are role models, like myself and other amazing young AAPI women who are leading the way for a more diverse, just and kind society,” Basco said.

The virtual conference features three panels and guest performances by G Yamazawa, Milck and Sung Beats that will be streaming on Youtube and Facebook. Attendance will be free.

Likewise, Fil-Am rapper Ruby Ibarra said she hopes attendees from the event “feel

empowered to take what they learn and to utilize that as a tool to inspire their respective communities.”

The EMPOWERD 2021 Conference was made possible through sponsorships from Sony Pictures Entertainment, Hulu, Comcast NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. and Nielsen.

For more information about programming and registration, please visit empower.kollaboration.org.

Asian Journal Media Center The Asian Journal Media Center curates information disseminated from both the public and private sector throughout the World. The media center publishes a collection of the World’s most newsworthy topics set forth by our editorial board. Stories that our team of journalists believes are critical, vital, and entertaining information that aspires to help the Global Filipino community make well-informed decisions, opinions, and actions. Our Media Center believes that a well-informed and well-rounded society is a thriving society.