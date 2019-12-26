Las Vegas Lunar New Year: Celebrate the Year of the Rat

LAS VEGAS — Chinese New Year in the Desert/Spring Festival proudly returns to Las Vegas for the 9th consecutive year on Jan. 25 and 26, 2020.

Chinese New Year in the Desert has experienced explosive growth over the past eight years. From humble beginnings at the Fremont Street Experience in 2012, the celebrations have expanded city-wide and now have claimed The Grand Canal Shoppes, Downtown Las Vegas Arts District, and Ping Pang Pong as the new venues of choice.

Major sponsors for the 2020 celebration include the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), Vegas Golden Knights, the City of Las Vegas, and Golden Catalyst, LLC.

Named by Forbes Magazine as one of the “8 Great Places to Celebrate Chinese New Year” in the United States and Canada, Chinese New Year in the Deser continues to set the bar on celebrating one of the most important social and economic Asian holidays.

The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020: Parade Downtown Las Vegas Main Street

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

The Vegas Golden Knights return as the Title Parade Sponsor for the 2nd year. Chance, the team mascot, and the team’s drumline, the Knight Line and other members of the VGK cast, will officially kick off the Spring Festival Parade. The parade features colorful costumes and talented performers and has become a Las Vegas tradition.

The parade begins at Utah Street/Main Street and goes North on Main Street to California Street. Announcers’ stage and limited bleacher seating have been provided by the City of Las Vegas at Main Street and Imperial Street. Applications for parade participants and complete details can be found at https://cnyinthedesert.com/parade-participant/.

Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020: Parade-After Party Downtown Las Vegas – The Arts District

9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The family-friendly celebration will include lion dances, a youth hockey clinic by the Vegas Golden Knights, martial arts demonstrations, traditional Chinese music performances and folk dances. Children can make lanterns, crane origami and free t-shirts in the craft area throughout the day. All entertainment is free and open to the public.

Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020: Kick-Off & Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Grand Canal Shoppes Las Vegas (North Canal)

6 p.m. – 7:30p.m.

Join us for the official kick-off and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Grand Canal Shoppes. The evening entertainment consists of the “Dotting of the lions’ eyes” ceremony and numerous traditional dance performances.

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020: 8-Course Family-Style Dinner Ping Pang Pong Restaurant (Gold Coast Hotel)

5:30 p.m. – 7:30p.m.

Due to popular demand, we conclude the weekend festivities with a traditional 9-course family-style dinner at Ping Pang Pong restaurant located inside of the Gold Coast Hotel. Table sponsors can be purchased at https://CNY2020dinner.eventbrite.com.

Additional information and an updated schedule can be found at http://www.CNYintheDesert.com.