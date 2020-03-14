LAX implements nighttime closure policy

Terminals, parking structures and areas within central terminal area closed to public between midnight and 5 a.m.

DUE to heavy overnight construction, limited early morning flight activity, terminal cleaning and sanitizing protocols and a priority to keep all guests and employees at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) safe and healthy, LAX’s Central Terminal Area (CTA) will be closed to the public nightly between midnight and 5 a.m. except for:

• Ticketed airline passengers and persons meeting, accompanying or assisting them (Airline check-in counters and federal passenger security screening will be open depending upon flight schedules for each terminal); and

• Airport and City Personnel whose employment requires their presence.

This overnight closure to the public mirrors those at similar facilities in Los Angeles and across the country, including Los Angeles Union Station, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (JFK, LGA, and EWR), Philadelphia International Airport, and Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. Signage has been posted on and around airport property informing the public of the closure and the FlyLAX.com and LAWA.org websites have been updated with this information.

The nighttime closure policy has been in the works since well before the COVID-19 virus was discovered, and the closure is not a response to the virus. However, the closures do allow for cleaning crews to better access all high-touch areas and restrooms for cleaning and sanitizing.

LAX operates 24-hours a day, 365 days a year, which means that on any given night, there

will be employees and guests within the CTA, terminals and parking structures. Authorized airport and city personnel and ticketed passengers and their guests will be allowed access. LAX-it also remains a 24-7 operation, and passengers, drivers and staff are permitted to be there during overnight closure hours.