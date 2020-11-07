Local Army recruiters to host virtual career fair

BUENA PARK, CA – October 29, 2020 – To serve customers more seamlessly and to further scale up its e-commerce channels, 99 Ranch Market is now teaming up with Instacart, the North American leader in online grocery, to grow its delivery capabilities. With the new e-commerce collaboration, customers can now have their groceries delivered directly from their nearest 99 Ranch Market to their door in as fast as one hour.

“As one of the biggest Asian American/International grocers, 99 Ranch Market has been focusing on making grocery shopping easier for our shoppers. We are thrilled tcutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the e-commerce platforms of some of the world’s biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications, and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership for unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information or to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com. For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/.