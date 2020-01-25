Lunar New Year: Are you ready? Celebrating the Year of the Rat

(Reading Time: 3 minutes)

READY to ring in the Lunar New Year with fun and entertaining event ideas? Take your Lunar New Year Celebration and spruce it up in time for the 2020 Year of the Rat. The long-time celebrated occasion is a time to commemorate prosperity, health, and good fortune with friends and family.

Innovate Marketing Group specializes in Multicultural events with clients including East West Bank, Zojirushi, LA Arboretum, Honda, Tik Tok, SF Express and more.

In California, the growth of the Asian population is on the rise, which also increases events marketed towards the Asian community Innovate Marketing Group provides insights to the Asian Community and is able to help best leverage your multicultural marketing budget targeted to the Asian market: from sponsorship strategy and activations to creative strategy and design.

Many brands have tapped into this Asian holiday to either introduce and/or expand their sales to the Asian market. Disneyland is the perfect example with its annual Lunar New Year Celebration at the park. See some of their activities here in preparation for the big holiday and New Year.

With so many historic ideas, Innovate Marketing Group brings a modern twist to celebrate the traditional holiday. From the lion dance, tea ceremony, sugar painting, Chinese calligraphy, to dough modeling, these activities are sure to get your guests off their feet and engaged.

Lion Dance: The traditional lion dance brings your event to life with a bang. Lions will be awakened in the eye dotting ceremony and scale to new heights as they dance their way through the crowd. The lions interact and welcome guests with the batting of their eyelashes. This traditional lion dance can be used for many occasions especially grand openings as it brings good luck and fortune.

Tea Ceremony: For a more relaxing option, guests can learn the art of tea during a traditional tea ceremony. The tea ceremony represents harmony, respect, purity, and tranquility; pair that up with a traditional Asian instrument performance and your event will truly bring the cultural aspect to life.

Sugar Painting: This traditional folk art uses hot, liquid sugar to create intricate designs, ranging from animals to flowers. Kids will love this sweet snack to celebrate the New Year.

Chinese Calligraphy: On to more hands-on activities, turn your guests’ names into a Chinese calligraphy work of art! A calligrapher can translate names into Chinese characters for some great memorabilia that guests can take home.

Dough Modeling: Unleash your inner artist by creating dough figurines using a base of glutinous rice flour. Guests can sculpt and design different characters and animals into various shapes and bright colors, such as a rat to celebrate this year’s Zodiac animal!

Take your Lunar New Year Celebration to a whole new level with these fun and festive ideas. Merging tradition, fun, and festivity, these Lunar New Year event ideas will surely delight all guests and add a unique touch to your event.

2020 is the year of the Rat, starting from January 25, 2020 and lasting until February 11, 2021. 2020 is also a gold Rat year. The Year of the Rat is the first zodiac sign in the Chinese zodiac cycle. The 12 zodiac animals are, in order: Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig. A Rat year occurs every 12 years. Rat Years- If you were born in 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960, 1948. The year of the Ox will follow in 2021.

Use the chart below to discover your Zodiac Animal and corresponding personality traits based on the year you were born.

