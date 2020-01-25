More Than Pink Walk™: 23rd annual Susan G. Komen Los Angeles County event

(Reading Time: 2 minutes)

SUSAN G. Komen Los Angeles County will hold its 23rd annual event at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, February 29, its MORE THAN PINK Walk™.

Known for raising significant monies to help those with breast health issues in Los Angeles County, the affiliate does so with many activities, the Expo, Hope Village, for survivors and those living with breast cancer, Reflection Tent, and Team Zone in addition to the fun MORE THAN PINK Walk™ itself. There’s something everyone will enjoy.

Sponsored by AutoNation, Spiritual Gangster, The Citadel and CBS-2/KCAL-9, 2020’s event is expected to significantly surpass 2019’s attendance of 6,000, nearly 400 survivors in attendance, and over 900 members on the largest corporate team.

“We are proud to be advocating for the breast health needs of LA County families, but we have a long way to go before we end this cancer entirely because it is not just one disease. One in eight women and some men will have this devastating disease during their lifetime. Breast cancer kills one person every 60 seconds. Please join us and support this event through participation and fundraising so we can continue to provide no-cost services to those most in need,” explained Mark K. Pilon. executive director of Susan G. Komen Los Angeles County.

“Our attendees gather together to celebrate their lives, to support one another. To encourage even more attendance this year, we’ve reduced the registration fee to $15 for the rest of 2019. On January 1, 2020, it will increase to $30,” Pilon concluded.

Check-in and on-site registration opens by 7:30 a.m. and the opening ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. The walk begins at 8:45 a.m. then from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. is the post-walk celebration where guests can enjoy music, snacks and activities. Through events like the Los Angeles County MORE THAN PINK Walk™, Komen Los Angeles County invests 75% of the funds raised to support vital local breast health services and dedicates the remaining 25% to national research to find the cures. To participate, call (310) 575-3011 or visit komenlacounty.org/walk.

Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen has set a Bold Goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026. Komen was founded in 1982 by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life. Komen Los Angeles County is working to better the lives of those facing breast cancer in the local community. Through events like the Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk™, Komen Los Angeles County has invested $10,535,590 in community breast health programs in Los Angeles County and has helped contribute to more than $920 million invested globally in research.