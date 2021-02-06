Nominations for outstanding U.P. alumni extended thru Feb. 15

DUE to COVID-19 protocols, the nominations for outstanding and high-achieving U.P. Alumni, for the first Alumni Awards Program of The University of the Philippines Alumni Association of Greater Los Angeles (UPAAGLA) has been extended until midnight of February 15, 2021.

UPAAGLA aims to identify and recognize the contributions of exceptional U.P. alumni in the Greater Los Angeles area, from Kern County to Orange County in the following categories: Service, Leadership, Most Distinguished, Lifetime Distinguished, and Family Recognition. Details for the nomination including on-line nomination forms are available at www.upaagla.org/awards.

Originally scheduled in the fall of 2020, the UPAAGLA Board of Directors have rescheduled the Alumni Awards Program on Saturday, March, 27, 2021, virtually via Zoom.

According to Ethel Rubio, UPAAGLA President and Event Co-Chair, now is best time to hold the event. Rubio together with her team hope the Awards program will not only bring some positivity and but more importantly inspire others to contribute to the community especially during this pandemic time.