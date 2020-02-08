Nominations open for 2020 Presidential Awards for Filipino Individuals and Organizations Overseas

(Reading Time: 2 minutes)

THE Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Presidential Awards for Filipino Individuals and Organizations Overseas (PAFIOO).

Completed nomination forms and supporting documents must be submitted through the Consulate General on or before June 5, 2020 for onward transmittal to the Commission on Filipinos Overseas. The awarding ceremony will be held in December 2020 at Malacañang Palace.

The Presidential Awards, spearheaded by the CFO, is a biennial search to honor and recognize Overseas Filipinos and other individuals or organizations who contribute to Philippine development initiatives, promote the interests of the Filipino diaspora, or have exceptionally distinguished themselves in their work.

Since its inception in 1991, the PAFIOO has been bestowed upon 485 individuals and organizations overseas in about 52 countries and territories. It highlights the time- honored Filipino values of bayanihan or the convergence of pakikipagkapwa, pagtutulungan, and pagkakaisa. The four (4) award categories are:

• Lingkod sa Kapwa Pilipino (LINKAPIL) Award conferred on Filipino individuals or organizations for their exceptional or significant contribution to progress and development in the Philippines;

• Banaag Award conferred on Filipino individuals or organizations for their contributions that have significantly benefited a sector of the diaspora, or advanced the cause and interest of overseas Filipino communities;

• Pamana ng Pilipino Award conferred on overseas Filipino individuals, who, in exemplifying the talent and industry of the Filipino, have brought the country honor and recognition through excellence and distinction in the pursuit of their work or profession; and

• Kaanib ng Bayan Award conferred on foreign individuals (natural-born) and organizations for their exceptional or significant contribution to Philippine progress and development, or in advancing the cause or promoting the interests of overseas Filipino communities.

For detailed guidelines, downloadable nomination and endorsement forms, and other relevant information about the awards, please visit, www.presidentialawards.cfo.gov.ph or contact the Presidential Awards Secretariat through the following: Presidential Awards Secretariat / Commission on Filipinos Overseas at Tel. Nos.: (632) 552-4700 locals 761 to 767 Fax No.: (632) 561-8291; E-mail: presidentialawards@cfo.gov.ph; presidentialawards2018@gmail.com. For updates on the PAFIOO, interested parties are encouraged to follow the Gawad ng Pangulo Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/gawadpangulo.