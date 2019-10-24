NV Dems, AAPI Caucus host Kamayan lunch in celebration of Filipino American History Month

OVER the weekend, NV Dems and the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Democratic Caucus hosted a traditional Kamayan feast in celebration of Filipino American History Month joined by Congresswoman Dina Titus, Congressman Steven Horsford, Senator Chris Brooks and Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II.

Nevada is home to one of the fastest-growing AAPI populations in the county and, for the first time in 2020, NV Dems will offer caucus materials in Tagalog to ensure every Nevada Democrat has the ability to make their voice heard in the First in the West Caucus.