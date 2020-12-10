PCGSF presents ‘Pinoy Pasko, Proud Ako! A Christmas Concert’ 

SAN FRANCISCO – There’s no stopping Christmas! The Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco and Sentro Rizal San Francisco invite the public to experience a different kind of Paskuhan this year amid the pandemic.

“We have adapted to the times and translated our yearly Paskuhan into an online event. It consists of the traditional Simbang Gabi in honor of our Saviour, the reason for the season, a virtual Christmas concert that features a virtual noche buena, an ode to our culture and heritage, and the concert, which is a showcase of the best of Filipino talent,” said Consul General Henry S. Bensurto, Jr.

The Consulate General is partnering with The Filipino Channel in producing the online concert, which can be viewed on December 12, 2020 at 3:15 p.m. on The Filipino Channel and the Facebook pages of the Consulate and TFC: @PHinSF and @TFCUSOfficial.

A live celebration of the Simbang Gabi at 2 p.m. on the Consulate’s Facebook.com/PHinSF precedes the online concert.

According to the Consul General, ‘Pinoy Pasko, Proud Ako, A Christmas Concert’ brings to mind the quintessential Filipino Christmas full of music, family, friendship, joy, and hope, which are to many Filipinos, great sources of strength in character and spirit, especially in difficult times.

The online Christmas concert features Maestro Ryan Cayabyab, Philippine National Artist for Music, known for many Original Pilipino Music (OPM) hits, and the talented Ryan Cayabyab Singers.

Surprise first-class performances from top Kapamilya Artists await viewers who will also be treated to superb performances from Filipino artists: The Philippine Madrigal Singers, Soprano Duo “The Nightingales,” concert pianist Dr. Abelardo Galang II from Berlin, Germany, as well as homegrown talents from the San Francisco Bay Area, including the Philippine Saringhimig Singers, Classically Contempo, and the Sincerity Girls.

The SpinDoctor is in charge of music for dancing after the concert in the comfort of viewers’ homes (Facebook.com/PHinSF).

Maligayang Pasko and join us in the virtual Paskuhan this year:

• “Pinoy Pasko: Proud Ako! A Christmas Concert” – December 12, 2020

• Live virtual Mass at 2 p.m. Pacific Time at Facebook: @PHinSF

• Online concert at 3:15 p.m. Pacific Time on The Filipino Channel; Facebook: @PHinSF and @TFCUSOfficial; #PinoyPaskoProudAko #SparkConnectEmpower.

This year’s virtual event is presented by the Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco, Sentro Rizal San Francisco, in cooperation with The Filipino Channel, Philippine Center Management Board, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, SF Bay Area Ateneans and University of the Philippines Alumni Association of San Francisco.

(PCGSF Release)