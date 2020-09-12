Pechanga Resort Casino wishes everyone a healthy, joyful Harvest Moon Festival

Come and celebrate festival with peace of mind!

Join us at Pechanga Resort Casino in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival with our $50,000 Harvest Moon Drawing on Saturday, September 26. There will be a total of 105 winners of EasyPlay and cash prizes. An additional $50,000 Harvest Moon Drawing will also be held on Saturday, October 3. Another 105 lucky winners will be drawn to receive a total of $50,000 in EasyPlay and cash prizes.

Both drawings’ rules and prizes are the same. Pechanga Club members can earn entries to the drawing by playing slots and table games from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day. Multiple entries can be earned depending on your membership/tier level. Red Card members can earn up to 8x entries; Platinum Card members can earn up to 5x entries; Gold Card members can earn up to 3x entries, and Silver Card members can earn 1x entry.

On each drawing night, 50 winners of $250 EasyPlay will be announced at 7 p.m., 25 winners of $500 EasyPlay will be announced at 8 p.m., 20 winners of $750 will be announced at 9 p.m., 10 winners of $1,000 cash will be drawn at 10p.m. Play more for a chance to win multiple times! Winners will be posted each hour.

Pechanga Resort Casino is excited to welcome you back; your health and safety is the top priority

Pechanga Resort Casino is committed to the health and safety of the guests and its team; guests must follow the safety rules when visiting during its initial opening phases:

• Smoking not permitted inside for initial reopening phase.

• Guests will pass through a temperature screening kiosk at one of four available entrances.

• Face coverings will be required.

• Every other slot machine will be in use to allow for proper physical distancing.

• Reduced number of table games. Plexiglass safety shields at games in use.

• Approximately 50% of normal seating capacity at restaurants initially open.

• Six feet of physical distance between each guest required where line queuing is needed.

• No concerts or major events to be held in the near-term.

Come enjoy Pechanga’s diamond-rated service with the NEW health and safety measure because your peace of mind is our top priority. To learn more about the health and safety measures that have been implemented, please visit pechanga.com/covid.

