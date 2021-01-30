Pechanga Resort Casino wishes everyone a prosperous Year of the Ox!

Come celebrate the Lunar New Year with our $100,000 EasyPlay and cash drawings

AS the Lunar New Year 2021 approaches, Pechanga Resort Casino welcomes everyone to join in the celebration of the festival with a series of games and promotions this February.

Lunar New Year $100K EasyPlay & Cash Drawing

Come participate in our Lunar New Year Drawing on Friday, February 5 & 19, 2021, where 100 lucky winners of EasyPlay and cash prizes will be drawn each day. Members can earn entries by playing slots or table games from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day. Drawings will be held at 7 p.m. with 50 winners of $250 EasyPlay®, 8 p.m. with 25 winners of $500 EasyPlay, 9 p.m. with 20 winners of $750 EasyPlay, and 5 winners of $2,000 CASH will be drawn at 10 p.m. each drawing day. Come discover the thrill of possibly winning multiple times!

$5K Lucky Red Envelope Giveaway

Pechanga lets players become even luckier with the “Lucky Red Envelope” promotion this February. Club members just simply visit the Promotional Area every Tuesday in February from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.for a chance to win up to $5,000 in EasyPlay!

Lunar New Year Property Décors

The Lunar New Year symbolizes the beginning of a new year and a new beginning. In celebration of this festival, Pechanga decorates the entire property with traditional new year elements, such as bright red lanterns, refined oriental-style garden bridge, beautifully bloomed peach blossoms, traditional calligraphy spring couplets and more.

Throughout the floor, you will be able to find countless photo-op spots for your selfies or a family portrait, while capturing the stunningly displayed Lunar New Year decorations.

For more information on Pechanga events and promotions, please call (877) 711-2946 or visit our website, www.Pechanga.com. Patrons must be at least 21 years of age to participate in promotions.

Come enjoy Pechanga’s four diamond-rated service with comprehensive health and safety measures. To learn more about the health and safety measures that have been implemented, please visit pechanga.com/covid.

