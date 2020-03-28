Pechanga T.K.O. (Tawanan Kantahan Overload) upcoming shows postponed

AT Pechanga Resort Casino, we are committed to the health and safety of our guests, and our team. As part of that commitment, we want to take a moment to assure you that Pechanga is taking the developing coronavirus (COVID-19) very seriously. Pechanga Resort Casino announced it will be closing starting on Monday, March 16 at 12 p.m. through March 31 to protect its guests and team members from COVID-19. Team members will receive their base pay and benefits during this time.

At this time, we must also sadly confirm that the upcoming Filipino show T.K.O. (Tawanan Kantahan Overload) scheduled for Saturday, April 11 at 8 p.m. has been postponed.

Those who purchased tickets will receive a full refund via the credit card used to pay for the original tickets. Guests who purchased tickets for the show through Ticketmaster can refer to their online refund and exchange policy. If guests purchased tickets from Pechanga Resort Casino, please contact the Pechanga Box Office by calling (888) 810-8871.

State Public health officials urge that events and gatherings of more than 250 people be postponed or canceled until at least the end of March due to concerns about the spread of the novel COVID-19. We ask for your understanding as these decisions have been made in consideration for the safety of the audience and performers.

