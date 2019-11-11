Philippine SME Business Expo & Conference opens its doors today, November 12

PASAY – Country’s Largest Business-2-Business Expo, Conference, and Networking Event for Small and Medium Enterprises – the Philippine SME Business Expo & Conference [PHILSME] opened once again for its 9th edition today, November 12, 2019 at Function Room 4 of the SMX Convention Center Manila, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City.
Today’s ribbon cutting ceremony was graced by Maria Carlota Kim (from HP Philippines); Carla Jean Roa (Sales Executive from Alkaviva Waters Philippines); Trixie Esguerra (Host); Andrew Francisco (Chief Finance Officer of Freshworks, Inc.); Kristine Pesquisa (Marketing and Sustainability Officer of Esquire Financing); David Abrenilla (CEO & Founder of PHILSME); Director Jerry Clavesillas (DTI-BSMED Bureau Director); Ana Joy Rocero (Regus & Spaces by IWG); Patrick Gentry (CEO & Founder, Sprout Solutions Inc.) & Rich Cortez (Sales Coordinator of DV Boer Farm International).
Over 250 exhibiting brands will offer a wide array of business solutions and opportunities from industries of Information Technology, Business Consultancy, Logistics, Financial Technology, Business Financing, Human Resources & Recruitment, Office Spaces, Marketing & Advertising, Franchising, Distributorship and many more. Technology Innovations Village opens once again for its second year featuring top tech business solutions for SMEs.
Aside from the expo, a business conference on November 13 will be staged tomorrow featuring top industry experts to speak about “How to Grow Your Business”. TV Hosts & Entrepreneurs RJ Ledesma & Howell Mabalot, Digital Marketing Guru Mannix Pabalan will be among the roster of top-caliber conference speakers.
PHILSME is sponsored by Regus & Spaces, Esquire Financing, Alkaviva Waters Philippines, Sprout Solutions, HP Philippines, DV Boer Farm International, i4 Asia Inc. and Ersao Taiwanese Restaurant.