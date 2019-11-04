Philippine SME Business Expo to empower more SMEs on November 12 – 13

PASAY – PH’s Largest Business-2-Business Expo, Conference, and Networking Event for Small and Medium Enterprises, the 9th Philippine SME Business Expo & Conference [PHILSME] will be opening its doors on November 12 & 13, 2019 at the Function Room 4, SMX Convention Center Manila, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City – expecting to draw thousands of small and medium-sized business owners, business professionals, and aspiring entrepreneurs from around the country.

Now on its 9th edition of empowering the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the Philippines, PHILSME is sponsored by Esquire Financing, Sprout Solutions, DV Boer Farm International, i4 Asia Inc. and Ersao Taiwanese Restaurant.

Over 250 exhibiting brands will offer a wide array of business solutions and opportunities ranging from IT solutions, business consultancy, POS solutions, logistics, financial technology, finance & insurance, human resources & recruitment, office spaces, marketing & advertising, franchising, distributorship and many more. Now on its second run, Innovations Village will be also opened once again to offer latest technological business solutions to support SMEs.

Aside from expo, a business conference will be happening on November 13, 2019, featuring top industry experts talking all about how to grow a business. TV Hosts & Entrepreneurs RJ Ledesma & Howell Mabalot, PH’s Father of Digital Marketing Mannix Pabalan will be among the roster of top-caliber conference speakers.

“Small and Medium Enterprises comprise the largest sector of businesses here in The Philippines. Being the backbone of the Philippine economy, we should help them succeed. This is the very reason why PHILSME has been concepted, to give SMEs the platform to grow and develop. With our SME enablers growing each edition offering the newest business solutions and opportunities, PHILSME will continue its mission to strengthen entrepreneurship and business here in the country. I can’t wait to meet our exhibitors and visitors.”, says PHILSME Founder and Mediacom Solutions, Inc. Chief Events Officer, David Abrenilla.

Supported by the Department of Trade and Industry – Bureau of Small and Medium Enterprises and the Filipino International Franchise Association, opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on November 13, 2019 at 9:00 am with Bureau Director Jerry Clavesillas as Keynote Speaker.

To get a free expo ticket, kindly visit https://9thphilsme.eventbrite.com

For more inquiries and how to get conference tickets, contact Ms. Sunshine Sy at +632-218-9517. +632-266-0092, +63-928-732-5557, or +63-927-395-1575 or send an email to sunshine@philsme.com.

Connect with the SME community via Facebook at www.facebook.com/PhilippineSMEBusinessExpo and Instagram at www.instagram.com/PhilippineSMEBusinessExpo. Visit also the website at www.philsme.com