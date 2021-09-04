Philippine VP Leni Robredo to deliver keynote speech at virtual UP Alumni Association in America grand reunion and convention in October 2021

WITH a little over a month to go, a global community of Iskos and Iskas will gather the 21st Grand Reunion and Convention (GRC). Hosted by the University of the Philippines Alumni Association in America (UPAAA) and co-hosted with the UP Alumni Association of Nevada (UPAAN), the GRC will be the first-ever virtual and global event from October 22-24, 2021.

This reunion is absolutely special and one-of-a-kind with the presence of an esteemed UP alumna: Philippine Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” G. Robredo, who graduated from the School of Economics in UP Diliman in 1986 who is a Coral Jubilarian. She will be delivering the keynote speech.

UP President Danilo “DaniCon” L. Concepcion will deliver the State of the University address during the GRC.

The UPAAA GRC is a biennial event designed to bring together UP alumni in the U.S. to work towards the common goal of supporting the alma mater in its mission to provide excellent and affordable public education to the best and the brightest minds in the Philippines.

It is also an occasion for UP alumni to honor their achievers and loyal members, recapture memories of campus life at UP, renew old friendships, and forge new ones. As such, the UPAAA exists to explore possibilities of strengthening the relationship between US-based alumni and UP in their mutual quest for academic excellence and national development.

Ethel G. Rubio, the 2021 GRC Chair and immediate past president of the UPAA of Greater Los Angeles (UPAAGLA), invites all UP alumni worldwide to join and celebrate with the whole alumni community.

“We are so thrilled to plan a unique alumni reunion for our fellow Isko and Iska. We are very honored that VP Leni and UP Prez DaniCon will grace our alumni reunion online. Perfectly themed as Arise: Pagbangon at Parangal, we will be showcasing alumni speakers to share first-hand experience on innovations, resiliency and creativity arising from the COVID-19 challenges,” she said.

A time to celebrate

Are you a Jubilarian? If you graduated in the following years, you are invited to join and celebrate your Jubilarian year!

Platinum (70 years) – 1951, 1952

Diamond (60 years) – 1961, 1962

Emerald (55 years) – 1966, 1967

Gold (50 years) – 1971, 1972

Sapphire (45 years) – 1976, 1977

Ruby (40 years) – 1981, 1982

Coral (35 years) – 1986, 1987

Pearl (30 years) – 1991, 1992

Silver (25 years) -1996, 1997

China (20 years) – 2001, 2002

All Jubilarian attendees in the U.S. will receive a Jubilarian Medallion. So, register soon and get your Jubilarian medallion in time to show off at the virtual GRC!

Become a sponsor

Become an event sponsor and showcase your business for as low as $50 in a full-page ad placement in the digital souvenir program book! This is a chance to support UPAAA-sponsored projects and initiatives like:

Kaagapay Project (Laptop+Internet)

A scholarship stipend for financially disadvantaged students

An international scholarship for a doctoral student

Register now! Attendee Registration is available at https://upaaagrc2021.vfairs.com/en/registration. For additional information, email upaaagrc.chair@gmail.com, or visit the https://upaaagrc2021.vfairs.com.