The Philippines’ Health and Wellness CONFEX roadshow is officially coming to America

The Health and Wellness CONFEX, a global campaign that seeks to promote the Philippines as a world-class health and wellness center, is officially coming to America!

Originally launched in Dubai in 2018, this promotional roadshow produced its first conference-expo in Manila earlier this year in April.

Next year, for 2020, in collaboration with the Asian Journal Media Group, the Health and Wellness CONFEX will mark its official entry into the U.S. market at the 3rd annual 2020 International Travel Trade and Consumer Expo. Dubbed “TTCE”, the grand event ignites, drives, and fuels business-to-business, business-to-government, and business-to-consumer networking, direct sales and marketing, and brand engagement opportunities and collaboration between the U.S. and Philippines.

To be held at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, California on August 8-9, 2020, is a two-day event powered and presented by the Asian Journal Media Group. The event will feature a Health and Wellness CONFEX Pavilion where sustainable wellness, beauty, tourism, fashion, food natural and green living products and services from the Philippines will be showcased including Internationally-accredited Philippine hospitals, award-winning wellness resorts and specialty clinics manned by top Filipino dermatologists and cosmetic surgeons will have booths in the pavilion as well to provide a preview of the various services they offer which are already attracting a rapidly growing traffic of health and wellness tourists to the country.

This should prove particularly helpful for U.S.-based Filipinos planning to go to the Philippines for health and wellness reasons. As balikbayans, they can avail themselves of medical, dental, and even beauty and anti-aging services that are as good as, if not better than, the services they can get in the U.S. – at a fraction of the cost.

The Travel Trade and Consumer Expo 2020 will also have a B2B matching session where Philippine manufacturers of health and wellness products can meet with US importers to explore business opportunities and forge mutually beneficial partnerships.

But the collaboration between the Asian Journal and the Health and Wellness World team does not just involve the Pasadena event. The Asian Journal will also help promote among to their global audience the other initiatives of the HWW team — including the Health and Wellness Confex 2020 that will be held on September 11 & 12 next year at the SMX Convention Center, Metro Manila’s principal exhibition venue. After all, although based in California, the Asian Journal Media Group is headed by Filipinos who will be most happy to see the Philippines emerge as a leading health and wellness center.

For more information such as sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities, please visit the event website at TravelTradeConsumer.com, www.HealthAndWellnessWorld.com or

Confex@HealthAndWellnessWorld.com and for more information on the Asian Journal Media Group, visit us at AsianJournalMediaGroup.com or call at 213 250-9797.